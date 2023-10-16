Cauvery dispute: Kannada activists give 'Delhi chalo' call, to stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Kannada organisations led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike gave a call on Monday for the ‘Delhi chalo’ programme condemning the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. The activists will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 18.

The activists will travel to New Delhi by train and flights on Tuesday from the state with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Narayana Gowda joining them from Bengaluru.

The Delhi Kannada Sangha will join the Kannada activists in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar. The activists have also sought an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his intervention in the Cauvery dispute.