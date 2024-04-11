CBI arrests K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor 'scam'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday, 11 April, in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, officials said.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court.