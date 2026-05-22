CBI arrests sixth suspect in murder of Suvendu Adhikari aide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Navin Kumar Singh, was detained during a joint operation carried out by the CBI and Uttar Pradesh Police in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said Singh, a resident of the Zamani area under Fefna police station limits, was allegedly found in possession of a firearm suspected to have been used in the killing. The weapon has been sent for forensic examination to determine whether it matches the gun used in the attack.

The arrest follows a series of detentions linked to the case. On Wednesday, investigators arrested Vinay Rai, also known as Pumpum Rai, from Varanasi. Earlier this week, the agency apprehended alleged shooter Rajkumar Singh in Muzaffarnagar with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Before the CBI assumed control of the investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by West Bengal Police had arrested three other suspects — Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh.