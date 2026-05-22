CBI arrests sixth suspect in murder of Suvendu Adhikari aide
Accused held in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district as investigators probe alleged organised crime links in high-profile killing
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The accused, identified as 35-year-old Navin Kumar Singh, was detained during a joint operation carried out by the CBI and Uttar Pradesh Police in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.
Officials said Singh, a resident of the Zamani area under Fefna police station limits, was allegedly found in possession of a firearm suspected to have been used in the killing. The weapon has been sent for forensic examination to determine whether it matches the gun used in the attack.
The arrest follows a series of detentions linked to the case. On Wednesday, investigators arrested Vinay Rai, also known as Pumpum Rai, from Varanasi. Earlier this week, the agency apprehended alleged shooter Rajkumar Singh in Muzaffarnagar with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Before the CBI assumed control of the investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by West Bengal Police had arrested three other suspects — Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh.
Rath, 41, a former Indian Air Force serviceman, was shot dead on the night of 6 May in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, shortly after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly election results.
According to investigators, Rath was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when gunmen on a motorcycle approached and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the attack.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Rath dead.
The SIT initially arrested two suspects from Uttar Pradesh and another alleged sharpshooter from Buxar in Bihar before the investigation was transferred to the CBI due to the seriousness and sensitivity of the case.
After formally taking over the probe, the CBI registered the matter under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges relating to murder, criminal conspiracy and organised crime. Sections of the Arms Act have also been invoked.
Investigators said further inquiries are continuing.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines