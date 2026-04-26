CBI books case linked to deceased contractor ‘relative’ of Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in a corruption case linked to a now-deceased contractor said to be a relative of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on 26 April.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the award and execution of a government contract for construction of a drain during 2015–16.

FIR details and allegations

According to officials, the FIR names contractor Surender Kumar Bansal, who allegedly secured contracts in the name of multiple firms, received payments, but did not execute the work.

Investigators alleged that one such firm was listed under the name Kamal Singh, and that fake invoices linked to Bhardwaj Enterprises were used to draw funds from the public exchequer.

A second FIR has also been registered naming Kamal Singh as an accused.