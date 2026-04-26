CBI books case linked to deceased contractor ‘relative’ of Kejriwal
FIR alleges irregularities in 2015–16 drain project; AAP earlier termed charges ‘baseless’
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in a corruption case linked to a now-deceased contractor said to be a relative of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on 26 April.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the award and execution of a government contract for construction of a drain during 2015–16.
FIR details and allegations
According to officials, the FIR names contractor Surender Kumar Bansal, who allegedly secured contracts in the name of multiple firms, received payments, but did not execute the work.
Investigators alleged that one such firm was listed under the name Kamal Singh, and that fake invoices linked to Bhardwaj Enterprises were used to draw funds from the public exchequer.
A second FIR has also been registered naming Kamal Singh as an accused.
The case was initially investigated by the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and was later transferred to the CBI by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September last year.
According to the FIR, the contract was allegedly awarded at a price 46 per cent below market rates, with claims that technical parameters were manipulated.
The complaint has sought examination of the role of Kejriwal, alleging that “substantive gains” were made by the contractor through influence. These allegations are part of the complaint and have not been established in court.
Bansal passed away in 2017. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and termed the case a “witch-hunt”.
The case relates to public works contracts awarded during the period when the AAP government was in power in Delhi.
The CBI investigation is at a preliminary stage, and further details are expected as the probe progresses.
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