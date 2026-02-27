I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after being discharged in the Delhi liquor policy case, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a direct political offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah — accusing them of orchestrating a “fake” case to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party and daring the BJP to face voters in fresh elections.

Kejriwal said the court’s decision had exposed what he described as “the biggest political conspiracy” in independent India’s history.

The court, while discharging Kejriwal, his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others, was sharply critical of the CBI’s case, noting that the charge sheet “suffers from internal contradictions, striking at the root of conspiracy theory”. Calling the ruling “historic”, Kejriwal said it demonstrated judicial courage “at a time when all institutions are under assault”.