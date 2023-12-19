CBI Director in Manipur, reviews probe into cases of violence

The Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood, reached Imphal on Monday, 18 December and held meetings with senior officials over the ongoing probe conducted by the central agency into several cases of ethnic violence.

Officials said that Sood reached Guwahati on Monday morning and in the afternoon, he went to Imphal, where he was received by Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and other senior officials.

Sources said that the CBI chief reviewed the developments made by the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) in the investigation into six cases of violence in Manipur.

The cases include the horrific video of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur on May 4, the video of which had been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for stringent actions.

The state government has handed over several other cases to the CBI relating to various crimes that took place during the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on 3 May.