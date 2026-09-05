CBI FIR against Subhash Chandra over alleged inflated net worth, Rs 980-crore loans

The CBI has registered an FIR against media baron Subhash Chandra for allegedly inflating his net worth to secure loans worth Rs 980 crore from LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL), with the lender claiming the subsequent defaults caused a loss of more than Rs 1,322 crore.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by LICHFL, which alleged that Chandra submitted net-worth certificates that helped secure the sanction and disbursal of two loans.

The first was a Rs 500-crore facility extended to Vasant Sagar Properties Private Limited, with Pan India Infra Projects Private Limited as the co-borrower. The second was a Rs 480-crore facility given to Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Private Limited, with Spirit Infra Power and Multi Ventures Private Limited as the co-borrower.

According to the complaint, the Rs 500-crore facility was sanctioned for takeover, top-up and business expansion and was secured by a continuing guarantee executed by Chandra on March 28, 2018.

The Rs 480-crore facility was sanctioned as a rental-discounting facility under a rental-securitisation scheme and was also backed by a continuing guarantee executed by Chandra, the FIR alleges.