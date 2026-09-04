GDP row: Could govt and Subhash Garg both be right?

The controversy over the government’s claim of 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of the current year has raged for several days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have described the figure as a cause for celebration, though growth in the first quarter of last year was also exactly 7.8 per cent. The prime minister, however, cautioned the country about supply-chain disruptions amid wars around the world and advised Indians to stop buying gold or travelling abroad.

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg questioned the growth claim during a television appearance. He pointed out that aggregate economic activity, estimated at Rs 88 trillion in April-June, looks impressive only because the government revised its estimate for April-June 2025 from Rs 86 trillion to Rs 80 trillion.

With the new base of Rs 80 trillion, the Rs 88 trillion figure translates into nominal GDP growth of 10 per cent. After adjusting for inflation, the government arrived at the 7.8 per cent real GDP growth figure.

However, had the government not revised last year’s estimate downwards, growth from Rs 86 trillion to Rs 88 trillion would have been only about 2.3 per cent in nominal terms. After adjusting for inflation, Garg argued, real GDP growth would effectively have been zero.

The government defended the 7.8 per cent figure by pointing out that a new GDP series was introduced in February, with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing the earlier 2011-12 base year. This involved recalculating past data using updated sources and coverage. Other methodological changes included the use of the Producer Price Index (PPI), an updated Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and the adoption of the double-deflation method for manufacturing.