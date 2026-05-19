CBI raids Nagpur homes of 2 NEET aspirants, seizes devices in paper leak probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at the residences of two NEET-UG candidates in Nagpur as part of its expanding investigation into the alleged paper leak that led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination earlier this month.

Officials said the searches were carried out on Monday at houses located in the Central Avenue and Itwari areas of the city. During the operation, investigators seized mobile phones, laptops, handwritten notes and other digital devices, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

According to officials, both students had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) this year and were repeat candidates preparing through private coaching institutes.

Investigators suspect that the students may have obtained access to leaked examination material through a network operating from Pune. Sources associated with the probe claimed the question paper was allegedly arranged for around Rs 15 lakh per candidate.

Pune link under scrutiny

The CBI believes the students came into contact with the alleged racket through Manisha Waghmare, a Pune-based beautician who was arrested earlier in the investigation. She is alleged to have acted as an intermediary between candidates, their families and members of the paper leak syndicate.

Officials said the students subsequently established contact with chemistry lecturer P.V. Kulkarni, one of the key accused arrested in the case.