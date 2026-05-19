CBI raids Nagpur homes of 2 NEET aspirants, seizes devices in paper leak probe
Agency suspects students received leaked question paper through Pune-based network; forensic examination of digital evidence underway
The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at the residences of two NEET-UG candidates in Nagpur as part of its expanding investigation into the alleged paper leak that led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination earlier this month.
Officials said the searches were carried out on Monday at houses located in the Central Avenue and Itwari areas of the city. During the operation, investigators seized mobile phones, laptops, handwritten notes and other digital devices, which have been sent for forensic analysis.
According to officials, both students had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) this year and were repeat candidates preparing through private coaching institutes.
Investigators suspect that the students may have obtained access to leaked examination material through a network operating from Pune. Sources associated with the probe claimed the question paper was allegedly arranged for around Rs 15 lakh per candidate.
Pune link under scrutiny
The CBI believes the students came into contact with the alleged racket through Manisha Waghmare, a Pune-based beautician who was arrested earlier in the investigation. She is alleged to have acted as an intermediary between candidates, their families and members of the paper leak syndicate.
Officials said the students subsequently established contact with chemistry lecturer P.V. Kulkarni, one of the key accused arrested in the case.
Investigators suspect that selected candidates were called to Pune before the examination and provided access to confidential questions and answers during private coaching sessions.
The agency is currently analysing call records, financial transactions and digital communications to identify additional beneficiaries and map the wider network allegedly involved in the leak.
Officials clarified that the two students have not been arrested and are being treated as part of an ongoing investigation.
Multiple arrests in widening probe
The NEET-UG examination was conducted on 3 May across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres, with nearly 23 lakh candidates registered. The examination was subsequently cancelled after the National Testing Agency received information regarding alleged malpractice on 7 May.
A fresh examination has been scheduled for 21 June.
On Sunday, the CBI arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar from Latur after allegedly recovering a leaked copy of the NEET question paper from his mobile phone during searches.
Earlier, the agency arrested chemistry lecturer Kulkarni, biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare and Waghmare in connection with the case.
According to officials, 10 people have so far been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar as the investigation into the alleged nationwide paper leak network continues.
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