CBI registers corruption case linked to Punjab CM Mann’s office after HC order
Probe follows Punjab and Haryana High Court direction over allegations involving CM’s OSD and senior state officials
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a corruption case involving an officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior state government officials, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the agency to investigate the allegations.
A CBI official confirmed the development and said searches were conducted at multiple locations, including Mann’s camp office in Chandigarh.
Mann alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had begun preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and accused the central probe agencies of being misused against his government.
In a post on X, Mann said the CBI had conducted a raid at his camp office and alleged that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be misused in Punjab ahead of the elections to defame him and his government.
Reacting to the allegation, former BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar said the CBI action had not been ordered by the central government but by the High Court to investigate alleged corruption under Mann's government.
High Court cites serious corruption allegations
On Monday, while directing the CBI probe, the High Court said allegations raised by the ED against public servants and private individuals linked to the AAP government, including an OSD to the chief minister, involved serious irregularities.
These included alleged corruption in transfers and postings, manipulation of policies and cash-for-tender arrangements, among other allegations.
The Bench said that after a cumulative assessment of the material placed before it, it was of the view that a fair and transparent investigation was required.
Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also criticised the Mann government over the CBI search at the chief minister’s camp office.
“The irony is hard to miss: the place that symbolised Delhi’s remote control over Punjab is now under the CBI scanner,” Bajwa said.