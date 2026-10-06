CBI registers corruption case linked to Punjab CM Mann’s office after HC order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a corruption case involving an officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior state government officials, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the agency to investigate the allegations.

A CBI official confirmed the development and said searches were conducted at multiple locations, including Mann’s camp office in Chandigarh.

Mann alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had begun preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and accused the central probe agencies of being misused against his government.

In a post on X, Mann said the CBI had conducted a raid at his camp office and alleged that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be misused in Punjab ahead of the elections to defame him and his government.

Reacting to the allegation, former BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar said the CBI action had not been ordered by the central government but by the High Court to investigate alleged corruption under Mann's government.