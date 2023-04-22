CBI summons to Satya Pal Malik 'vengeful': Congress

"The CBI summons yesterday to Satya Pal Malik are a reiteration of the same advice which the prime minister gave to him on the evening of 14th February, 2019. Mr. Satya Pal Malik, this time, is being asked to keep quiet, however the messenger is the CBI," Khera said.



"This message is not being given to Satya Pal Malik alone, but to all those who are not paid and are neither scared of raids while raising their voice for truth.... Those who have the courage to ask questions of the government and the power, such people are being threatened that if they open their mouth like Malik, they will also see the CBI come knocking at their doors," he alleged.



The Congress leader said it is ironic that the CBI is knocking at the door of the whistleblower and not the person accused by Malik of indulging in malpractices.