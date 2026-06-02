CBSE opens re-evaluation portal amid scrutiny of OSM system

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday opened its online portal for students seeking verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers, amid continuing scrutiny of the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The facility is available only to students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the board said.

"The portal for applying for Verification of Issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026," CBSE said in a statement.

Students can apply online until midnight on 6 June. The board said no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be entertained.

Issues that can be reported

According to CBSE, students may report problems including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred scans, incorrect answer books and instances where evaluation was carried out against a different question paper set.

Students dissatisfied with the marking can also seek re-evaluation of specific answers by providing details such as the question number and page number.

The board has advised students to include all subject-related requests before final submission, as only one application each for verification of issues and re-evaluation will be permitted.

"Students may submit only one application each for Verification of Issues/Re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," CBSE said.

Once the "Freeze and Proceed to Payment" option is selected, application details cannot be modified.