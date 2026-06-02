CBSE opens re-evaluation portal amid scrutiny of OSM system
Students can report issues in scanned answer sheets and seek re-evaluation till 6 June; Aadhaar verification made mandatory
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday opened its online portal for students seeking verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers, amid continuing scrutiny of the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
The facility is available only to students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the board said.
"The portal for applying for Verification of Issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026," CBSE said in a statement.
Students can apply online until midnight on 6 June. The board said no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be entertained.
Issues that can be reported
According to CBSE, students may report problems including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred scans, incorrect answer books and instances where evaluation was carried out against a different question paper set.
Students dissatisfied with the marking can also seek re-evaluation of specific answers by providing details such as the question number and page number.
The board has advised students to include all subject-related requests before final submission, as only one application each for verification of issues and re-evaluation will be permitted.
"Students may submit only one application each for Verification of Issues/Re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," CBSE said.
Once the "Freeze and Proceed to Payment" option is selected, application details cannot be modified.
Fees and application process
Students must log in through the CBSE website using Aadhaar-based verification and complete the process online, including payment of fees.
The board has fixed the fee for verification of issues observed in scanned answer books at Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 25 per question.
Payments can be made through UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking.
CBSE clarified that applications will be treated as successfully submitted only after payment is completed.
For candidates without Aadhaar, the board has permitted the use of Aadhaar details belonging to a parent, guardian or relative.
"In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of Birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used," the board said.
Portal launch follows delay
The portal became operational several days after the timeline initially indicated by the board. CBSE had earlier stated that applications for verification and re-evaluation were expected to begin by 29 May.
The move comes amid concerns raised by students and parents over the OSM-based evaluation process. The board has faced criticism in recent weeks over technical glitches, payment failures, portal access issues and alleged discrepancies in scanned answer sheets.
To assist students, CBSE said it has also released a visual guide and tutorial video explaining the application process.
The board said the outcome of verification and re-evaluation requests will be communicated after completion of the exercise.
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