CBSE blames portal glitch on ‘malicious attack’ amid renewed scrutiny of COEMPT deal

The government's explanation for recent disruptions in the CBSE revaluation portal — a “malicious attack” involving alleged unauthorised access by around 50 students as per 'sources' — has introduced a new dimension to an already widening controversy surrounding the education board’s digital systems and vendor selection process.

The sources have attributed abnormal fee displays on the portal, ranging from around Re 1 to nearly Rs 68,000 in some cases, to manipulation linked to the HDFC payment gateway when the system went live. Officials said the issue affected a limited number of users and prompted a broader technical response, including the addition of payment gateways from four public sector banks, scrutiny by experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, and infrastructure support through Amazon Web Services.

The technical explanation has surfaced at a time when attention was increasingly turning to a separate and politically sensitive question: whether CBSE altered tender conditions in ways that benefited education technology firm COEMPT.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday amplified allegations made by 17-year-old Sarthak Sidhant, whose blog argues — using comparative readings of CBSE tender documents — that the board modified elements of its selection framework to favour COEMPT over Tata Consultancy Services.

In a post on X, Gandhi said Sarthak had exposed how CBSE “manipulated its own selection process” using the board’s own documents and claimed the findings had undercut Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s denials. Renewing his demand for an independent judicial inquiry, the leader of Opposition asked who the government was “protecting, and why”.