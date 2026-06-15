Census Phase 1 records over 2.3 crore residents in Delhi; final count due in 2027

More than 2.3 crore people were found to be ordinarily residing in Delhi during the first phase of Census 2027, according to provisional data compiled through the House Listing Operations (HLO) that concluded on 14 June.

Officials said the exercise covered 75,98,982 census houses and 54,98,560 households across the national capital's 13 districts.

The preliminary data showed that 2,30,78,796 people were ordinarily residing in Delhi at the time of the house listing exercise.

However, officials clarified that the figure is provisional and does not represent the final population count, which will be determined during the second phase of the census, known as Population Enumeration, scheduled for February 2027.

The house listing exercise was carried out through 45,863 House Listing Blocks (HLBs), with each block covering approximately 180 houses.

North East district records highest population

Among Delhi's districts, North East emerged as the most populous with 28,68,949 residents, followed by South West with 25,00,195 and West with 24,42,346.

South East district recorded a population of 22,70,778, while East accounted for 21,66,251 residents. North West had 20,63,964 residents and Outer North 19,15,700.