Census Phase 1 records over 2.3 crore residents in Delhi; final count due in 2027
House listing exercise covers nearly 76 lakh houses and 55 lakh households across 13 districts of the national capital
More than 2.3 crore people were found to be ordinarily residing in Delhi during the first phase of Census 2027, according to provisional data compiled through the House Listing Operations (HLO) that concluded on 14 June.
Officials said the exercise covered 75,98,982 census houses and 54,98,560 households across the national capital's 13 districts.
The preliminary data showed that 2,30,78,796 people were ordinarily residing in Delhi at the time of the house listing exercise.
However, officials clarified that the figure is provisional and does not represent the final population count, which will be determined during the second phase of the census, known as Population Enumeration, scheduled for February 2027.
The house listing exercise was carried out through 45,863 House Listing Blocks (HLBs), with each block covering approximately 180 houses.
North East district records highest population
Among Delhi's districts, North East emerged as the most populous with 28,68,949 residents, followed by South West with 25,00,195 and West with 24,42,346.
South East district recorded a population of 22,70,778, while East accounted for 21,66,251 residents. North West had 20,63,964 residents and Outer North 19,15,700.
The South district recorded a population of 20,55,909, while North district had 17,02,900 residents. Central North recorded 11,31,599 residents and Central district 9,60,798.
Old Delhi accounted for 7,54,478 residents, while New Delhi district recorded the lowest population at 2,44,929.
South West tops households and housing stock
The data also highlighted significant variations in household distribution across districts.
South West district recorded the highest number of households at 6,25,453, followed by North East with 6,13,828 and West with 5,89,210 households.
East district accounted for 5,47,461 households, while South East recorded 5,43,412 and South district 5,34,212.
In terms of housing stock, South West district led with 8,20,529 census houses, followed by North East with 8,04,962 and West with 8,02,589.
New Delhi district recorded the lowest number of census houses at 1,02,706.
Officials said the HLO phase involved preparing a comprehensive inventory of buildings and houses and collecting information related to household amenities and assets.
The second phase of Census 2027, Population Enumeration, will collect detailed demographic and socio-economic data and determine the final population figures for Delhi and the rest of the country.
The 16th Indian Census is being conducted in two stages, with the House Listing and Housing Census beginning on 1 April and continuing until September, followed by Population Enumeration in February 2027.