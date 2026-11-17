Census portal listed 287 names under the ‘Other religion’ category.

Options included ISKCON, Sarna, Tantric, Yogi, Shia and Sunni.

The dropdown menu was removed following media reports.

The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 began on Monday in non-snowbound areas of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. The exercise has come under scrutiny after the census portal reportedly displayed a list of 287 names under the ‘Other religion’ category, including several religious denominations, sects and spiritual traditions. The dropdown menu was removed following media reports.

According to a report by The Hindu, the list was visible on the self-enumeration portal when it opened on 16 November for the four states. It included names such as ISKCON, Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Sanatan, Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Valmiki, Ramdev, Bishnoi, Sarna, Tantric, Yogi, Shia, Sunni, Methodist and Pentecostal.

Other entries included Khalsa, Tirupati Balaji, Gorakhnath, Basaveshwara, Baldev, Devi Maa and Dev Samaj.

The options were reportedly removed after the Union Home Ministry was approached for clarification. The religion section now has seven categories, as in previous censuses: Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and ‘Other’.

An official from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner told The Hindu that, apart from the six major religions, the ‘Other’ category allowed citizens to enter any religion of their choice, as had been the practice in previous censuses. The official said it would be incorrect to suggest that the listed terms had been presented as separate religions.

Another government official told the newspaper that the list had been prepared as a predictive text entry feature. The aim was to help record names accurately and avoid spelling variations when citizens selected a religion other than the six major categories.

The official cited the example of an ISKCON follower, saying the predictive text list would help ensure that the entry was recorded without spelling errors. However, the official said an inquiry was under way into how these options appeared in the dropdown menu.

A retired census official told The Hindu that the presence of the list was surprising because there was no comparable data from previous censuses. According to the official, the entries appeared to represent different sects and denominations, which had been listed separately only after the completion of the 2001 and 2011 census exercises.