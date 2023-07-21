Central agencies might become overactive again after Martyrs' Day rally: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress national President Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed apprehension that the central investigative agencies might become overactive in the state and direct their actions against her party leaders and workers soon after the annual 'Martyrs' Day' programme.

"Following the success of this event today the central agencies might be unleashed again. We are well aware of these. But we are not scared of such threats and are determined to continue our struggle against injustice. I am a person who believes in accepting challenges," the chief minister said.

Her apprehension on this count was probably prompted by her memories of what happened just a couple of days after the 'Martyrs' Day' programme last year on the same day.