CPI(M) MP seeks suo motu action against TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Senior advocate of Calcutta High Court and CPI(M) MP Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya on Monday sought suo motu action against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s over his recent comments targetting Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the same court.

However, while seeking the attention of the division bench. Bhattacharya neither named Abhishek Banerjee nor Justice Mantha.

A division bench of T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya have directed Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya to make a written submission in this regard.

Notably, on Friday, July 14, evening, Abhishek Banerjee, without directly naming accused Justice Mantha of giving “protection to antisocial elements”.