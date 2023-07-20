PIL filed in Calcutta HC against Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee regarding poll violence

A PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday holding the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee solely responsible for the violence and bloodbath in the recently concluded panchayat polls which had already a toll of over 50 lives.

In the PIL filed by Anindya Sundar Das, a counsel of the Calcutta High Court, he sought permission to file the FIR against Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in the matter.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji admitted the PIL and a hearing in the matter is likely to happen in the second half of the court session on Wednesday only.