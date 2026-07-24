Centre, CJP to hold talks at Constitution Club after venue agreement
Meeting follows Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike, with CJP claiming government agreed to a neutral venue
The Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to hold fresh talks in New Delhi on Friday after agreeing to meet at the Constitution Club of India, a venue the protest group had sought as a neutral location for discussions.
The meeting is expected to begin at around 12.30 pm, although there was no official confirmation from the government at the time of writing.
The development comes hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.
Welcoming the decision, CJP national spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had accepted the outfit's request to hold the discussions away from ministerial offices or residences.
“We are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that the meeting should be held at a neutral venue, and the Constitution Club of India has been chosen,” Das told reporters.
He expressed hope that the government would approach the discussions with an open mind and listen to the concerns raised by the movement.
The CJP had earlier declined the Centre's invitation to hold talks at a Union minister's residence or office, insisting that future negotiations should take place at a neutral venue.
The previous round of discussions was held on 20 July, when CJP national spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union health minister J.P. Nadda at his residence.
Following that meeting, the two leaders alleged they had been kept under "virtual detention", prompting the outfit to refuse any further talks unless they were held at a neutral location.
Despite Friday's meeting, the CJP said its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
The organisation is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, comprehensive reforms to the education system, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters involved in the movement.
With PTI inputs