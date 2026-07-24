Centre, CJP to hold talks at Constitution Club after venue agreement

The Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to hold fresh talks in New Delhi on Friday after agreeing to meet at the Constitution Club of India, a venue the protest group had sought as a neutral location for discussions.

The meeting is expected to begin at around 12.30 pm, although there was no official confirmation from the government at the time of writing.

The development comes hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.

Welcoming the decision, CJP national spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had accepted the outfit's request to hold the discussions away from ministerial offices or residences.

“We are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that the meeting should be held at a neutral venue, and the Constitution Club of India has been chosen,” Das told reporters.

He expressed hope that the government would approach the discussions with an open mind and listen to the concerns raised by the movement.

The CJP had earlier declined the Centre's invitation to hold talks at a Union minister's residence or office, insisting that future negotiations should take place at a neutral venue.