Centre enforces GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR as air quality slides to 'poor'

On Tuesday, the Centre’s CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) ordered authorities in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region to enforce Stage I measures under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) effective immediately.

This decision follows the AQI (Air Quality Index) for Delhi being recorded at 211 on Monday, categorising the air quality as 'poor'.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicate pollution levels are likely to remain in this range for the coming days.

Delhi’s AQI, which fluctuates seasonally, is measured across a scale where values between 201 and 300 fall into the “poor” category, triggering the first level of pollution control measures under GRAP. The plan defines four escalating stages based on AQI severity: Stage I (Poor, 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, 301-400), Stage III (Severe, 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, over 450).

Stage I measures in effect

Under Stage I guidelines, the authorities have been instructed to intensify road cleaning and watering to reduce dust generation, enforce strict bans on open burning of waste, regulate construction debris management, and encourage the use of public transportation.

These steps aim to curb pollution sources that contribute heavily to Delhi-NCR’s deteriorating air quality, especially after the onset of winter.

The CAQM stated it will keep close watch on weather conditions and pollution data and is prepared to recommend stricter measures if required.