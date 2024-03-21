Centre likely to notify MGNREGS wage revision, calls it 'routine' exercise

The rural development ministry may notify revision in wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and it has received a clearance from the Election Commission of India as the poll code is in force, sources said on Thursday.

Though ministry officials refused to comment on the issue in view of the model code of conduct (MCC) being in place after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, they said it is a "routine" matter and that ministries approach the EC for clearances when the model code is in place.

According to a source, the changes in rates are to be notified for the upcoming financial year starting 1 April.

"It’s the regular process of revision of rates every financial year from 1 April. The ministry has taken permission from the EC for notifying it," the source said.

The Centre determines wages under the flagship scheme under sub-Section (1) of Section (6) of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, which says the Central government may, by notification, specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries.