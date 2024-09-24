Centre wants to end CPRF cover for Unnao survivor; Supreme Court asks her

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 September, sought responses from the 2017 Unnao rape survivor and her family members on the Centre's plea seeking withdrawal of CRPF security cover provided to them following the court's order in 2019.

Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving a life term for kidnapping and raping the minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao area in 2017.

Taking note of the sensational rape case and the threat to lives of the survivor and others, the apex court on 1 August 2019 had directed that the rape survivor, her mother, other members of the family and their lawyer be provided CRPF security.

A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma asked that the application of the Centre be served on the victim and her family members. The bench also observed that since there is hardly any threat perception, it would like to close the case.

The Centre's counsel said no security cover is needed according to the threat analysis of the victim and her family members.

Advocate Ruchira Goel, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, submitted that everything, including the trial, was transferred to Delhi after the incident following the apex court's order.

The bench asked Goel where the victim resides at present. She replied that the woman and her family stay in Delhi.

On 14 May, the top court had asked the Centre to file a separate application seeking withdrawal of CRPF security cover provided to the survivor, her family members and their lawyers.