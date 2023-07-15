Centre notifies transfer of 3 HC judges according to Collegium recommendation

The Centre has notified the transfer of three High Court judges after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud reiterated its recommendation.

The notifications issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said that the President, after consultation with the CJI, has transferred Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Kerala High Court and Justice Manoj Bajaj to the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier on Wednesday,July 12, the Collegium had reiterated its recommendation without acting upon the representations received from these judges against their proposed transfer.

On July 5, the Collegium had recommended transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court for better administration of justice.