Centre proposes eco-sensitive zone around Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal
Draft notification seeks protection of 326 sq km area around UNESCO-listed conservation region
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a draft notification proposing an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) covering 326.69 square kilometres around the Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.
The ministry said the move aims to protect the ecologically fragile region and regulate industrial and commercial activities around the protected area.
What the draft notification says
The notification stated that it is necessary to conserve and protect the area surrounding the park “from ecological, environmental and biodiversity point of view”.
“It is necessary to conserve and protect the area, extent and boundary... around the Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area as an eco-sensitive zone from ecological, environmental and biodiversity point of view and to prohibit industries or class of industries and their operations and processes in the said eco-sensitive zone,” the notification said.
The Centre has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days.
Eco-sensitive zones are buffer areas notified around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to act as “shock absorbers” against environmental degradation.
The zones regulate activities such as industrial operations, mining, construction and large-scale commercial projects near ecologically sensitive regions.
About the conservation area
The Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area includes:
The Great Himalayan National Park (754.40 sq km)
Sainj Wildlife Sanctuary (90 sq km)
Tirthan Wildlife Sanctuary (61 sq km)
The conservation region is known for its rich biodiversity and fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
According to the notification, the region supports extensive floral and faunal diversity.
The area contains:
128 plant families
427 genera
832 plant species
Recent biodiversity surveys also recorded:
31 mammal species
224 bird species
12 reptile species
9 amphibian species
125 insect species
The Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area is recognised globally for its biodiversity and high-altitude ecosystems.
The region is ecologically significant due to its alpine meadows, forests, glaciers and wildlife habitats, and is considered one of the most important conservation landscapes in the western Himalayas.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines