Centre proposes eco-sensitive zone around Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a draft notification proposing an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) covering 326.69 square kilometres around the Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

The ministry said the move aims to protect the ecologically fragile region and regulate industrial and commercial activities around the protected area.

What the draft notification says

The notification stated that it is necessary to conserve and protect the area surrounding the park “from ecological, environmental and biodiversity point of view”.

“It is necessary to conserve and protect the area, extent and boundary... around the Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area as an eco-sensitive zone from ecological, environmental and biodiversity point of view and to prohibit industries or class of industries and their operations and processes in the said eco-sensitive zone,” the notification said.

The Centre has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days.

Eco-sensitive zones are buffer areas notified around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to act as “shock absorbers” against environmental degradation.

The zones regulate activities such as industrial operations, mining, construction and large-scale commercial projects near ecologically sensitive regions.