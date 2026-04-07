Centre tells Supreme Court CCTV issues in police stations to be resolved in 2 weeks

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court of India that all issues relating to the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations across the country would be resolved within two weeks.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that he was reviewing the matter and would hold a series of meetings with officials and the amicus curiae.

“I am taking stock of the issues,” Venkataramani told the bench.

Court flags coordination gaps

The Union home secretary appeared before the court in compliance with its 6 April order to assist in implementing the CCTV installation scheme.

During the hearing, Justice Nath noted that earlier directions required consultations with states and Union Territories (UTs), but the Union was represented by a junior official in those deliberations.

“Does it look nice?” the bench observed, indicating concern over the level of representation.

The attorney general said multiple steps were underway and assured the court that discussions with stakeholders would be intensified.

Push for standardised system

The bench referred to submissions by the amicus curiae that Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have implemented centralised dashboards for monitoring CCTV systems.

It suggested that the Centre consider adopting a uniform model based on Kerala’s system instead of allowing each state to develop separate software.

“You can issue guidelines to all the states requesting them or directing them to follow the same pattern,” the bench said.

Venkataramani responded that consultations would be held with the amicus and relevant authorities to streamline implementation.