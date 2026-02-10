SC asks Centre to probe if nationwide network behind missing children cases

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday asked the Centre to ascertain whether incidents of children going missing across the country point to a nationwide network or are the work of State-specific groups, stressing the need to determine if there is a discernible pattern behind such cases.

A bench comprising Justices B. V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the Union government must collate comprehensive data from all States and Union Territories to enable meaningful analysis. “We want to know whether there is a nationwide network or a State-specific group behind these incidents where children go missing. Is it a pattern or just a random incident?” the bench asked.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that some States had furnished data on missing children and subsequent prosecutions, but around a dozen States were yet to submit their information. She said a proper analysis would be possible only after complete data was received by the Union government.

The bench expressed concern over the delay and said it could pass “harsh orders” if required to ensure compliance by States that had not shared the data. It also suggested that children who had been rescued should be interviewed to identify those responsible for such incidents and to understand the modus operandi involved.

Senior advocate Aparna Bhatt, assisting the court, said the Centre had initiated steps and urged the court to issue directions to all States to promptly furnish the required information.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, which flagged the rising number of children who remain untraced across several States and highlighted gaps in investigation and coordination.

Earlier, on 9 December, the apex court had directed the Centre to place before it six years of nationwide data on missing children and to appoint a dedicated officer in the Union Home Ministry to ensure effective coordination with States and Union Territories in compiling and analysing such information.

The court had also directed all States and Union Territories to depute dedicated nodal officers to oversee missing children cases and to ensure that details are promptly uploaded on the portal run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.