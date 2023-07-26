Centre to seek LS approval for passage of Forest Conservation Amendment Bill today

The central government will try to get Lok Sabha's approval for the passage of the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill, 2023 on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation aims to amend the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, which was brought in to prevent exploitation of India's forest reserves and gave powers to the Central government to compensate adequately for any land used for non-forest purposes.

The Act also covers that land, which is not officially classified as forest in either central or state government records.