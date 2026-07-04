Centre to Telegram: curb pirated film and OTT content, report compliance in 15 days

The Centre has directed Telegram to take immediate steps against the circulation of pirated films and OTT content on its platform and submit a compliance report within 15 days, according to sources.

The notice, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is aimed at curbing digital piracy and shielding India’s film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers and distributors from its growing impact.

The move comes shortly after the Centre’s action against Telegram in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had temporarily blocked the messaging platform in India till 22 June as a precautionary measure ahead of the test, citing concerns over its alleged use by organised cheating rackets.

At the time, the National Testing Agency had said the restrictions were imposed in the interest of public order and to prevent fraud targeting candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on 21 June.