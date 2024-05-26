Centre yet to respond on request to cancel Prajwal’s passport: Minister

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday, 26 May, said the state has not yet received any official response from the Centre regarding its request seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

Taking a dig at external affairs minister S Jaishankar's reported statement that the state government's request to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal was received only on 21 May, he sought to know what happened to the letter sent by chief minister Siddaramaiah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May.

"As far as I know, we have not got any information or letter so far (from the Centre). I have seen that the External Affairs Minister has told the media that they are taking action and in a couple of days they will cancel it (diplomatic passport), but we have not got any written communication on this," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the chief minister on 1 May wrote a letter to the prime minister seeking cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport, and after that the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to probe the charges, too wrote a letter to the Centre with the same request.

"Where is the (response for) first (CM's) letter? When a chief minister writes a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, it has to get its due respect. That did not happen. The external affairs minister is saying that they got the letter from the state on 21 May, so we have to ask where did the first letter go? They are taking action, it is good, let them take, but him saying that we (state) have sent a letter now and not earlier, is not right," he added.