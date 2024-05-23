MEA processing Karnataka govt's request to cancel Prajwal Revanna's passport

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) is processing a request by the Karnataka government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP who is accused of sexual abuse of several women and is believed to be in Germany now.

Official sources said the MEA has begun the process to revoke Revanna's passport after receiving a letter from the Karnataka government.

Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a mass sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP left India on 27 April, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.

"The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed. This is being processed," a source said.

It is learnt that the MEA is undertaking the process to cancel Revanna's diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations.

If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal's stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by authorities concerned in the country he is staying, a person familiar with the matter said.

On Wednesday, 22 May, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take "prompt and necessary" action to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

The chief minister sent a similar letter to the prime minister on 1 May.