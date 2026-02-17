Chardham Yatra pilgrims to pay minimum registration fee from this season

Devotees undertaking the Chardham Yatra this year will have to pay a minimum registration fee, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the exact amount will be finalised shortly ahead of the pilgrimage beginning on 19 April.

The decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey in Rishikesh on 16 February. The meeting, attended by Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajeev Swarup and other officials, reviewed arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe yatra.

Pandey said there would be no cap on the number of pilgrims this season, but registration would remain mandatory for every traveller. The introduction of a minimum fee is aimed at preventing fraudulent registrations, he said, adding that the process would be simplified and made more transparent.