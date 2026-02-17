Chardham Yatra pilgrims to pay minimum registration fee from this season
Uttarakhand officials say move aims to curb fraudulent bookings; registration to begin soon
Devotees undertaking the Chardham Yatra this year will have to pay a minimum registration fee, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the exact amount will be finalised shortly ahead of the pilgrimage beginning on 19 April.
The decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey in Rishikesh on 16 February. The meeting, attended by Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajeev Swarup and other officials, reviewed arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe yatra.
Pandey said there would be no cap on the number of pilgrims this season, but registration would remain mandatory for every traveller. The introduction of a minimum fee is aimed at preventing fraudulent registrations, he said, adding that the process would be simplified and made more transparent.
A committee headed by Additional Garhwal Commissioner Uttam Singh Chauhan has been formed to examine practical issues raised by hotel associations, tour operators and palanquin (dandi-kandi) service providers.
Officials said the registration process is likely to begin within a day or two after the committee submits its recommendations.
Authorities assured stakeholders that suggestions from the tourism sector would be incorporated to improve safety and ease of travel.
The annual pilgrimage will commence on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 19 April with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The Kedarnath temple is scheduled to open on 22 April, followed by Badrinath on 23 April.
