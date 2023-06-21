Chargesheet filed against three persons for framing actor Chrisann Pereira in drugs case

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three people for allegedly framing up actor Chrisann Pereira in a drugs case.

Pereira (27) spent nearly a month in a prison in Sharjah, UAE, after a small quantity of a narcotic drug was found concealed in a memento given to her by the accused.

The accused had allegedly also targeted in the same way Mumbai-based DJ Clayton Rodrigues, who was sentenced to 25 years in jail by a court in Sharjah for alleged possession of drugs.

The 1,514-page chargesheet, filed before a magistrate's court here, named Anthony Paul, his friend Rajesh alias Ravi Bobhate and another person who had provided them drugs, a senior police official said.