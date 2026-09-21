Check medicine labels and QR codes, Karnataka tells consumers amid fake drug probe
Authorities seize medicines, equipment and printing material valued at about Rs 5.05 crore and suspend licence of a Pfizer C&F depot
Karnataka’s Health Department has warned consumers to check medicine packaging and QR codes after an alleged counterfeit drug operation was uncovered in Bidadi
Suspected counterfeit medicines sent for tests to determine composition, sterility and potency
Investigators are tracing the suspected supply network across six states, while seized drug samples have been sent for laboratory analysis
The Karnataka Health Department has advised consumers to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies, obtain valid tax invoices and report suspicious labels or QR codes that fail to scan, following action against an alleged counterfeit drug racket uncovered in Bidadi.
The warning came after the authorities suspended the licence of a Pfizer clearing and forwarding depot and took action against several retailers and wholesalers suspected of involvement in the distribution of spurious medicines.
The Drug Enforcement Wing of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration raided a farmhouse at Kurubarakeranahalli in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, on 18 August. Officials said the premises were allegedly being used to repack and relabel pharmaceutical products without a licence.
Suspected spurious medicines, machinery and printing materials valued at approximately Rs 5.05 crore were seized during the operation. The inventory among the seized items was estimated to be worth Rs 4.91 crore.
A preliminary investigation indicated that inexpensive medicines sourced from neighbouring states were allegedly transferred into new vials and labelled to resemble costly, life-saving drugs sold by multinational pharmaceutical companies.
Some of the suspected counterfeit products purportedly carried Pfizer branding, according to the department.
Officials also found that QR and scanning codes printed on the questioned labels did not function during verification. The authorities suspect that the products may contain no active medicinal ingredients, incorrect ingredients or potentially harmful substances.
Samples have been sent to laboratories to determine their chemical composition, sterility and potency.
A criminal case has been registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, with the authorities invoking provisions related to spurious medicines.
As part of the inquiry into retailers and wholesalers allegedly connected with the racket, 16 drug licences have been cancelled and several others suspended. The licence of M/s Pfizer C&F Depot at Kempalinganahalli in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district has also been suspended.
The action against the depot relates to the continuing investigation and does not, on the information released, establish Pfizer’s involvement in manufacturing the suspected counterfeit products.
The department has blocked the batch numbers and entries associated with the seized medicines on the Karnataka FDA portal to prevent their further sale or distribution.
The medicines, equipment and printing materials recovered during the raid will be presented before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Bengaluru South as part of the legal proceedings.
A Special Investigation Team is tracing the alleged supply chain across six states and seeking to identify other people who may have participated in the operation.
Consumers have been asked to examine medicine packaging closely and immediately alert Drug Enforcement officials if they notice altered labels, unusual packaging or QR codes that do not scan.
With IANS inputs