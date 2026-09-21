Check medicine labels and QR codes, Karnataka tells consumers amid fake drug probe

Karnataka’s Health Department has warned consumers to check medicine packaging and QR codes after an alleged counterfeit drug operation was uncovered in Bidadi

Suspected counterfeit medicines sent for tests to determine composition, sterility and potency

Investigators are tracing the suspected supply network across six states, while seized drug samples have been sent for laboratory analysis

The Karnataka Health Department has advised consumers to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies, obtain valid tax invoices and report suspicious labels or QR codes that fail to scan, following action against an alleged counterfeit drug racket uncovered in Bidadi.

The warning came after the authorities suspended the licence of a Pfizer clearing and forwarding depot and took action against several retailers and wholesalers suspected of involvement in the distribution of spurious medicines.

The Drug Enforcement Wing of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration raided a farmhouse at Kurubarakeranahalli in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, on 18 August. Officials said the premises were allegedly being used to repack and relabel pharmaceutical products without a licence.

Suspected spurious medicines, machinery and printing materials valued at approximately Rs 5.05 crore were seized during the operation. The inventory among the seized items was estimated to be worth Rs 4.91 crore.

A preliminary investigation indicated that inexpensive medicines sourced from neighbouring states were allegedly transferred into new vials and labelled to resemble costly, life-saving drugs sold by multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Some of the suspected counterfeit products purportedly carried Pfizer branding, according to the department.