Cheetah from Botswana gives birth to four cubs in the wild at Kuno
KOMG 3 becomes the first Botswana-born cheetah to give birth in India, taking the country's cheetah population to 62
Two-and-a-half-year-old KOMG 3 gave birth to four healthy cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said
It is the second recorded birth in the wild since India launched its cheetah reintroduction programme in 2022
India now has 62 cheetahs, including 43 born in the country
A cheetah brought from Botswana gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Friday, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said.
The two-and-a-half-year-old female, known as KOMG 3, is the first cheetah from Botswana to give birth in India, the minister said in a post on X. The litter is the second recorded birth in the wild since Project Cheetah began reintroducing the species in 2022.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said KOMG 3 had spent more than four months in the wild before giving birth. He described the litter as a milestone for the project and a step towards establishing a viable cheetah population in India.
The four cubs take the country’s cheetah population to 62, of which 43 were born in India. Both ministers credited project managers, veterinarians and frontline forest staff for their work on the reintroduction programme.
With PTI inputs