Two-and-a-half-year-old KOMG 3 gave birth to four healthy cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said

It is the second recorded birth in the wild since India launched its cheetah reintroduction programme in 2022

India now has 62 cheetahs, including 43 born in the country

A cheetah brought from Botswana gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Friday, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said.

The two-and-a-half-year-old female, known as KOMG 3, is the first cheetah from Botswana to give birth in India, the minister said in a post on X. The litter is the second recorded birth in the wild since Project Cheetah began reintroducing the species in 2022.