Chhattisgarh: Collector, SP transferred following Balodabazar violence

The Chhattisgarh government has transferred the collector and superintendent of police of Balodabazar-Bhatapara following large-scale arson at the district headquarters on Monday, 10 June.

The state's general administration and home departments issued the transfer orders on Tuesday night.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector KL Chauhan has been shifted to Mantralaya (secretariat) as special secretary (without any portfolio), as per the General Administration Department's order.

Cooperative Societies registrar Deepak Soni, who was also having additional charge of commissioner MNREGA, will replace Chauhan as the new Balodabazar-Bhatapara collector.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara SP Sadanand Kumar, a 2010-batch IPS officer, has been transferred to the police headquarters as Deputy Inspector General of Police, as per the state home department's order.

Surguja SP Vijay Agrawal has been appointed in place of Kumar in Balodabazar-Bhatapara.

Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) 4th battalion Commandant Yogesh Patel, an IPS officer from the 2018 batch, will replace Agrawal in Surguja.