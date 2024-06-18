Chhattisgarh: Congress protest over BJP failure to stop Balodabazar violence

The Congress on Tuesday, 18 June, staged protests across Chhattisgarh against the BJP government's alleged failure to prevent arson and violence during a demonstration organised by the Satnami community in Balodabazar city on 10 June.

Congress leaders and workers staged protests in various parts of the state, including the capital city of Raipur, and demanded the resignation of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

While senior party leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the protest at Rajiv Gandhi Chowk in Raipur, leader of the Opposition Charan Das Mahant attended the stir in Koriya district.

Hitting out at the Vishnu Deo Sai government, Baghel said the Satnamis were dissatisfied with the state government's action in the alleged desecration of the jaitkham ('victory pillar'), a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in Balodabazar–Bhatapara district on the intervening night of 15–16 May.

The police subsequently arrested three persons in connection with the incident.