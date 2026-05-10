Chhattisgarh forest authorities launch large-scale community-led water conservation drive

Forest authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district have launched a large-scale community-driven water conservation campaign aimed at improving groundwater recharge, strengthening forest ecosystems and turning water management into a mass public movement.

The initiative, titled ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’, is being implemented across 56 forest villages in alignment with the Centre’s ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign and targets the construction of around 1.26 lakh water conservation structures during 2026–27.

According to Dhammshil Ganveer, the campaign seeks to create a sustainable conservation model by integrating forests, water resources and local communities through watershed-based planning and public participation.

“The ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ campaign aims to develop a sustainable conservation model by integrating water, forests and local communities,” Ganveer told PTI.

Community mobilisation central to campaign

Officials said preparations for the programme began in 2025 through a public awareness initiative called ‘Jal Jungle Yatra’, under which more than 20 outreach journeys were organised across the forest division.

The campaign witnessed participation from school students, local youth, elected representatives, village communities and environmental volunteers. Authorities said the effort was designed to build public ownership over water conservation and ecological protection.