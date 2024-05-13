Locals, activists denounce Bijapur encounter fake, say those killed were not Naxalites

Two days after the police claimed to have killed 12 Naxalites during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, locals and activists have alleged that the exchange of fire was fake and those killed were not Maoists.

Amid the allegations, the Congress sought to target the ruling party, saying that unexpected political pressure on security forces should not be such that their actions are questioned.

The police on Friday, 11 May had claimed that they had neutralised 12 Naxalites in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits in an encounter during an anti-Naxalite operation.

Police also identified the dead Naxalites and claimed that they all carried cash rewards.

Some people were also rounded up during the operation, police had said.

Local villagers, mostly women, and family members of the deceased who had been camping in Bijapur district headquarters since Saturday, 12 May accused the police of staging a fake encounter, a charge rejected by the police.

Protesting women in their local dialect claimed that police gunned down residents of Pidia and nearby Itawar village when they had gone to pluck tendu leaves, a source of livelihood for many in the region.

A woman, who identified herself as Avlam Budri, said her husband was picked up by the police when he had gone to pluck tendu leaves on Friday and she is unaware whether he is alive.

She too spoke in the local dialect which was translated into Hindi by tribal activist Soni Sori, who was accompanying them.