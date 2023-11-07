Chhattisgarh phase-1 voting: 22.97% voter turnout till 11 am

“Polling is being held in 12 Assembly constituencies of Bastar division. Adequate security arrangements have been made in all areas. We have special security forces too. Arrangements are in place to ensure that all voters cast their vote in a safe environment. We appeal to the people to exercise their franchise safely,” said Bastar Inspector General P. Sundarraj.

There are a total of 223 candidates in the fray for 20 seats. 5304 voting booths have been set up by the election commission for this phase.

Out of these 20 seats, 13 are reserved for SC/STs. Overall, in the state, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The second phase election for the remaining 70 Assembly seats (Chhattisgarh has a total 90 Assembly seats) will be held on November 17 along with neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and the result will be announced on December 3.