Chhattisgarh: SDM among 4 arrested after villager dies during anti-illegal mining raid

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and three others have been arrested after a 60-year-old man died allegedly following a beating during an anti-illegal mining operation in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

The accused include Kusmi SDM Karun Dahariya, a State Administrative Service officer, and three private individuals — Vicky Singh alias Ajay Pratap Singh, Manjeet Kumar Yadav and Sudip Yadav. They have been booked for murder following the incident, officials said.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker said the group had left in the SDM’s official vehicle late Sunday night after receiving information about alleged illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village.

“When they reached near the village, they accused villagers of illegally mining and transporting bauxite and began beating them with sticks, leaving Ram alias Ramnaresh, Ajit Ram (60), and Akash Agariya (20) injured,” Banker said.

Ajit Ram, also known as Ramnaresh, was declared dead at a hospital in Kusmi, while the two others are undergoing treatment, police said. The officer added that investigators were examining why private individuals accompanied the SDM during the operation.

“During interrogation, the accused claimed they had gone to stop illegal bauxite mining in the area. However, the reason why the SDM took private persons along is being probed,” Banker said.