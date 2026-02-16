Chhattisgarh: SDM among 4 arrested after villager dies during anti-illegal mining raid
Police book accused for murder; political sparring erupts as protests break out in Balrampur district
A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and three others have been arrested after a 60-year-old man died allegedly following a beating during an anti-illegal mining operation in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday.
The accused include Kusmi SDM Karun Dahariya, a State Administrative Service officer, and three private individuals — Vicky Singh alias Ajay Pratap Singh, Manjeet Kumar Yadav and Sudip Yadav. They have been booked for murder following the incident, officials said.
Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker said the group had left in the SDM’s official vehicle late Sunday night after receiving information about alleged illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village.
“When they reached near the village, they accused villagers of illegally mining and transporting bauxite and began beating them with sticks, leaving Ram alias Ramnaresh, Ajit Ram (60), and Akash Agariya (20) injured,” Banker said.
Ajit Ram, also known as Ramnaresh, was declared dead at a hospital in Kusmi, while the two others are undergoing treatment, police said. The officer added that investigators were examining why private individuals accompanied the SDM during the operation.
“During interrogation, the accused claimed they had gone to stop illegal bauxite mining in the area. However, the reason why the SDM took private persons along is being probed,” Banker said.
The incident triggered protests by Sarva Adivasi Samaj members, villagers and Congress activists, who attempted to block a road and demanded compensation for the victim’s family along with strict action against the accused. Protesters alleged that the officials attacked villagers returning from irrigating their fields, a claim that police said was being verified as part of the investigation.
Authorities said the situation in the area remains under control and additional security personnel have been deployed.
Political reactions followed soon after. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the incident “administrative terrorism” and alleged corruption in connection with illegal mining, accusing the state government of failing to act against erring officials.
Responding to the allegations, Rajnandgaon Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Santosh Pandey said the government was investigating the matter sensitively and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.
Police said further investigation is underway, and all allegations will be examined during the course of the probe.
