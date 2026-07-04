Chhattisgarh urges farmers to switch to short-duration crops amid El Niño fears

The Chhattisgarh government has issued a contingency plan for the 2026 kharif season, advising farmers to switch to short and medium-duration crop varieties and adopt water-saving cultivation practices amid concerns over a delayed monsoon and the possible impact of El Niño, officials said on Saturday, 4 July.

The agriculture department prepared the plan under the leadership of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai after anticipating a delayed onset of the monsoon, an early withdrawal and prolonged dry spells during the cropping season, an official said.

The objective is to safeguard crops, sustain agricultural production and reduce cultivation costs even if rainfall remains below normal.

As part of the advisory, farmers have been urged to opt for short and medium-duration crop varieties to reduce the risks posed by erratic rainfall. They have also been encouraged to adopt Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) instead of the conventional transplanting method.

According to officials, DSR can reduce irrigation water use by around 20 per cent, lower cultivation costs by nearly Rs 5,000 per acre and allow harvesting 12 to 15 days earlier than transplanted paddy.

In upland areas prone to low rainfall, farmers have been advised to shift from paddy to less water-intensive crops such as pulses, including pigeon pea (arhar), green gram (moong) and black gram (urad), and oilseeds such as groundnut, sesame and soybean.