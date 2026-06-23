Meghalaya steps up El Niño preparedness, prioritises water security and farming

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday directed government departments to intensify preparedness measures and implement coordinated action plans to mitigate the possible impact of an anticipated El Niño event.

Chairing a meeting of the Meghalaya Climate Council at the State Guest House in Taraghar, Sangma said the state must adopt a proactive approach to reduce the effects of extreme weather conditions associated with El Niño-related climatic variations.

“The state must prepare in advance rather than respond after adverse conditions emerge,” he said.

The chief minister instructed departments to convert preparedness plans into time-bound and actionable measures with clearly defined responsibilities.

He emphasised the need to prioritise water conservation, catchment protection, groundwater recharge and community participation. Sangma also called for wider dissemination of weather advisories and early warning information.