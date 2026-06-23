Meghalaya steps up El Niño preparedness, prioritises water security and farming
State govt has directed departments to implement time-bound measures to mitigate potential impacts on water resources, agriculture, food security and vulnerable communities
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday directed government departments to intensify preparedness measures and implement coordinated action plans to mitigate the possible impact of an anticipated El Niño event.
Chairing a meeting of the Meghalaya Climate Council at the State Guest House in Taraghar, Sangma said the state must adopt a proactive approach to reduce the effects of extreme weather conditions associated with El Niño-related climatic variations.
“The state must prepare in advance rather than respond after adverse conditions emerge,” he said.
The chief minister instructed departments to convert preparedness plans into time-bound and actionable measures with clearly defined responsibilities.
He emphasised the need to prioritise water conservation, catchment protection, groundwater recharge and community participation. Sangma also called for wider dissemination of weather advisories and early warning information.
El Niño conditions are often associated with altered monsoon patterns, prolonged dry spells and below-normal rainfall.
Sangma directed departments to strengthen support systems for farmers and vulnerable communities that may be affected by weather-related disruptions.
The meeting reviewed sector-specific contingency plans covering drinking water supply, agriculture, food security and disaster management.
Representatives from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, Public Health Engineering Department, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, along with other agencies, briefed the council on vulnerability assessments and preparedness measures.
The discussions focused on ensuring coordinated action across departments to minimise the potential impact of adverse weather conditions on livelihoods and essential services.