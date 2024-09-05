"Back to the Dark Ages": Chidambaram on NMC re-revised forensic med curriculum

Former home minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram has sharply criticised the National Medical Commission (NMC) over its recent re-revision of the forensic medicine curriculum, labelling it as “unbelievably retrograde”.

The revised curriculum for undergraduate medical students now includes statements categorising sodomy and lesbianism as 'unnatural sex offences'.

Additionally, the updated textbook covers topics such as sexual perversions and fetishism, but omits any distinction between consensual and non-consensual sex between queer individuals.

These changes were re-introduced into the forensic medicine and toxicology textbook after having been removed in 2022 following a directive from the Madras High Court. The amended curriculum also reintroduces discussions on the hymen, its types and its medico-legal significance, as well as definitions of virginity, defloration and legitimacy.

This is surprising, surely, given the Supreme Court has repeatedly spoken of disciplinary action for conducting the antediluvian 'two-finger' test.