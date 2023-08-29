Chidambaram nominated to parliamentary panel on home affairs looking into criminal laws

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday nominated former home minister and Congress member P Chidambaram to the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Chidambaram's nomination comes in the wake of the retirement of Congress member P Bhattacharya from Rajya Sabha.

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs is currently looking into the three new bills Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, seeking to replace criminal laws Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

"The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has, on the 28th August, 2023, nominated Shri P. Chidambaram, Member, Rajya Sabha, to the Committee on Home Affairs vice Shri P. Bhattacharya, who retired from the membership of Rajya Sabha on the 18th August, 2023," a bulletin from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.