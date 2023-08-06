Chidambaram takes swipe at Centre after Mehbooba claims 'house arrest'

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she was put under house arrest.

"The Government and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir celebrate the 'peace' that has descended on the State (now UT) after the abrogation of Article 370. I wish to quote (former US) President (John F) Kennedy who warned against the peace of the grave and the silence of the slave," Chidambaram wrote in a tweet attacking the government, referring to the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.