SC only institution that can uphold supremacy of Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Supreme Court was the only institution left in the country that can ensure that India is governed as per its Constitution.

Her remarks came as the Supreme Court commenced hearing on the petitions challenging the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media persons at the PDP office here, she said the entire world was watching the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

"Entire world is watching Supreme Court proceedings in Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir, despite being a Muslim majority state, rejected the two-nation theory based on religion and joined hands with India. We were granted assurances under the Constitution. These guarantees were not given by China, Pakistan or any neighbouring country," the former chief minister said.