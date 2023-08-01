SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Aug 2

A 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is slated to hear on Wednesday (August 2) the batch of petitions challenging the 2019 Presidential Order taking away the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The Constitution Bench, also comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant, would hear the matter consecutively starting from August 2, except for Mondays and Fridays.

CJI Chandrachud and Justice Khanna are the new members of the latest 5-judge bench as CJI N.V. Ramana and Justice Subhash Reddy, who were part of the earlier bench, had retired.

The clutch of petitions was recently heard on July 11 to complete the necessary pre-hearing formalities since March 2, 2020, when another Constitution Bench ruled against the necessity of referring the matter to a seven-judge bench.