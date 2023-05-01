China calls for representation for developing countries in UNSC reforms, silent on India's inclusion

China has maintained its stance on the UN Security Council reforms, saying there should be more representation for developing countries, especially the small and medium countries, but avoided a direct response to India and other countries' call for its expansion and their inclusion.



Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met Tareq M A M Albanai and Alexander Marschik, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms, in Beijing on Saturday and outlined China's stand on the reorganisation of the top organ of the world body.



China is one of the five veto-wielding members of the 15-member UNSC along with France, Russia, the UK and the US.

The remaining 10 members are elected as non-permanent members for two-year terms and do not have veto powers.



India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.