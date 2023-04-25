India calls for 'major course correction' of UNSC: Amb. Kamboj

India is right in demanding a “major course correction” of the UN Security Council when the world’s largest democracy is kept out of the global decision making, the country’s UN envoy has said.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

“India was a founding signatory to the UN Charter when it was signed on June 26, 1945, in San Francisco. Seventy-seven years later, when we see the world’s largest democracy, along with entire continents of Africa and Latin America, being kept out of global decision making, we rightly call for a major course correction,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in the UN Security Council on Monday.