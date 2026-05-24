China detains officials after coal mine tragedy; Xi urges stronger safety inspections

Chinese authorities have detained company officials and launched a high-level investigation after a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China's Shanxi province killed 82 people, making it the country's deadliest mining accident since 2009.

Officials said on Saturday that the death toll had been revised downward to 82 from an earlier estimate of 90. Two miners remain missing, while 128 people have been hospitalised following Friday's explosion. Rescue operations were continuing at the site.

The blast occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine, operated by Shanxi Tongzhou Coal & Coke Group, in one of China's most important coal-producing regions.

Xi orders stricter safety oversight

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger safety inspections, tighter hazard controls and heightened vigilance as the country enters a season associated with heavy rainfall and flooding.

Premier Li Qiang also directed authorities to ensure transparent disclosure of information and stricter enforcement of safety responsibilities across industries.

According to state media, a State Council investigation team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the explosion.

Authorities said the investigation would determine responsibility among company executives, local authorities and industry regulators, with severe penalties promised for any violations discovered during the probe.

“The causes of the accident must be fully ascertained and responsibilities clearly established,” state media quoted investigators as saying.

Nationwide review ordered

The investigation team has also called for a nationwide review of mining safety practices and a crackdown on illegal operations.

The review will focus on issues including concealed work sites, falsified monitoring records, inaccurate worker counts and irregular subcontracting arrangements, according to official reports.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was dispatched to Shanxi to supervise emergency response efforts, including rescue operations, medical treatment for victims and management of the aftermath.

He instructed local authorities to verify the number of missing workers and take measures to prevent secondary accidents during rescue operations.